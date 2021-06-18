When subdivision will affect a building or part of a building, section 116A of the Building Act 2004 has to be considered.

You cannot make the proposed change until the council gives the owner written confirmation that the requirements of the Building Act have been complied with.

The requirements will vary, depending on whether the change of use means that household units will be incorporated in the building. If this is the case, the council will need to be satisfied that the building in its new use will comply with the Building Code as near as reasonably practicable (also known as ANARP). If this is not the case, the building will have to comply with Building Code requirements around access and escape for fire. Often a building consent will be required.

If you make the change without advising the council you could be fined.