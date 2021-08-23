Tempoaray Road Closure and Temporary Bus Detour - Innovating Streets

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Higgins to temporarily close the following roads to ordinary traffic on the dates listed below:

Tipahi Street – between Motueka Street and Tukuka Street

Kawai Street South – between Motueka Street and number 164 Kawai Street South

Tukuka Street – between Waimea Road and number 39 Tukuka Street

Boundary Road – between Waimea Road and number 38 Boundary Road



Date and time of scheduled closure: Monday 23 August to Wednesday 25 August 2021. Closed between 9:00 am – 3:00 pm



Wet Weather Date: Wednesday 25 August to Thursday 26 August 2021. Closed between 9:00 am – 3:00 pm



The closure is for line marking and maintenance on the speed hump on Tipahi Street. The line marking will be used to highlight the Innovating Streets Project area. Resident access will be available when safe and will be directed by the contractor. There may be delays at times.



Unfortunately this means that, effective immediately, the Nbus route will change until after the work to modify the speed hump has been completed. The bus will not travel down Tipahi Street (between Kawai and Tukuka Streets) as highlighted. It will return down Kawai Street and users will have to hail the bus somewhere on the remaining route as marked.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Friday 20 August 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.