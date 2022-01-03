Tempoaray Road Closures - Bay Dreams South 2022

Nelson City Council proposes to temporarily close the roads listed below for Bay Dreams South 2022:





There are two proposals for this event in case the event needs to be changed due to COVID-19 Alert Level restrictions . Currently Trafalgar Park is the proposed venue, with Trafalgar Centre as the backup venue should the event need to be changed.



Trafalgar Park Road Closures (Proposed Venue)

6:00 am Monday 3 January 2022 – 10:00 pm Thursday 6 January 2022

Hathaway Carpark



9:00 am Monday 3 January 2022 – 3:00 pm Thursday 6 January 2022

Paru Paru Road (from bollards North)

9:00 am Wednesday 5 January 2022 – 1:00 am Thursday 6 January 2022

Trafalgar Street from SH6 to Bridge Street

from SH6 to Bridge Street Wainui Street

Elliott Street

Hathaway Terrace

Grove Street from Trafalgar Street to Collingwood Street

5:30 pm Wednesday 5 January 2022 – 1:00 am Thursday 6 January 2022

Achilles Ave

Wakatu Lane



8:00 pm Wednesday 5 January 2022 – 1:00 am Thursday 6 January 2022

Halifax Street from Rutherford Street to Collingwood Street

from Rutherford Street to Collingwood Street Trafalgar Street from Halifax Street to Bridge Street



Trafalgar Centre Road Closures (Backup Venue)

6:00 am Monday 3 January 2022 – 6:00 am Thursday 6 January 2022

Hathaway Carpark

6:00 am Monday 3 January 2022 – 6:00 am Thursday 6 January 2022

Paru Paru Road



9:00 am Wednesday 5 January 2022 – 1:00 am Thursday 6 January 2022

Hathaway Terrace



5:30 pm Wednesday 5 January 2022 – 1:00 am Thursday 6 January 2022

Achilles Ave

Wakatu Lane



8:00 pm (approx.) Wednesday 5 January 2022 – 1:00 am Thursday 6 January 2022