Tempoaray Road Closures - Bay Dreams South 2022
Nelson City Council proposes to temporarily close the roads listed below for Bay Dreams South 2022:
There are two proposals for this event in case the event needs to be changed due to COVID-19 Alert Level restrictions . Currently Trafalgar Park is the proposed venue, with Trafalgar Centre as the backup venue should the event need to be changed.
Trafalgar Park Road Closures (Proposed Venue)
6:00 am Monday 3 January 2022 – 10:00 pm Thursday 6 January 2022
- Hathaway Carpark
9:00 am Monday 3 January 2022 – 3:00 pm Thursday 6 January 2022
- Paru Paru Road (from bollards North)
9:00 am Wednesday 5 January 2022 – 1:00 am Thursday 6 January 2022
- Trafalgar Street from SH6 to Bridge Street
- Wainui Street
- Elliott Street
- Hathaway Terrace
- Grove Street from Trafalgar Street to Collingwood Street
5:30 pm Wednesday 5 January 2022 – 1:00 am Thursday 6 January 2022
- Achilles Ave
- Wakatu Lane
8:00 pm Wednesday 5 January 2022 – 1:00 am Thursday 6 January 2022
- Halifax Street from Rutherford Street to Collingwood Street
- Trafalgar Street from Halifax Street to Bridge Street
Trafalgar Centre Road Closures (Backup Venue)
6:00 am Monday 3 January 2022 – 6:00 am Thursday 6 January 2022
- Hathaway Carpark
6:00 am Monday 3 January 2022 – 6:00 am Thursday 6 January 2022
- Paru Paru Road
9:00 am Wednesday 5 January 2022 – 1:00 am Thursday 6 January 2022
- Hathaway Terrace
5:30 pm Wednesday 5 January 2022 – 1:00 am Thursday 6 January 2022
- Achilles Ave
- Wakatu Lane
8:00 pm (approx.) Wednesday 5 January 2022 – 1:00 am Thursday 6 January 2022
- Rutherford Street from Haven Road to Halifax Street
- Halifax Street from Haven Road to Trafalgar Street
Private roads that will be affected under the Trafalgar Park Road Closures include: Monro Way, Hathaway Court, Highgrove Way and Helena Way.
No vehicles will have access at this time. Detour routes will be available. Residents within the closure area may be given access when safe and able to do so. Further details will be provided by the traffic management company, including contact details should these closures get approved.
To understand how this closure could impact residents and businesses, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 6 October 2021.
Feedback can be sent:
In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson
By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz
The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.
Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.