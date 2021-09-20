Temporary Road Closure - Airlie Street and Seafield Terrace

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Nelson Marlborough Traffic Management to temporarily close the following road to ordinary traffic on the dates listed below:

Seafield Terrace – from Athol Street

Airlie Street



Date and time of scheduled closure: Monday 20 September 2021 to Monday 28 February 2022. Closed all day and all night.



The closure is for rock revetment work and the stormwater upgrade.



The road will be open to residents only and access will be available when safe and will be directed by the contractor.



The road will be open on weekends and pedestrian access will be available. Rubbish collection will continue as normal.



The road will be open for the following dates: Labour Weekend from 12:00 pm Friday 22 October 2021, to 9:00 am Tuesday 26 October 2021.

Christmas Holidays from 12:00pm Friday 17 December 2021, to 9:00 am Tuesday 6 January 2022.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Friday 17 September 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.