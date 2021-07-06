Temporary Road Closure - Arthur Vista

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Higgins to temporarily close the following road to ordinary traffic on the dates listed below:

Arthur Vista



Date and time of scheduled closure: Tuesday 6 July 2021. Closed between 7:00am – 5:00pm.



Wet Weather Date: For one day, between Wednesday 7 July – Friday 9 July 2021. Closed between 7:00am – 5:00pm.

The closure is for surface repairs.



Resident access will be available when safe and will be directed by the contractor.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 30 June 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.