Temporary Road Closure - Awatea Place and Parkers Road

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Hunter Civil to temporarily close the following road to ordinary traffic on the dates listed below:

Awatea Place – Full length

Parkers Road – Between 120 and 124 Parkers Road



Date and time of scheduled closures: Wednesday 1 September 2021 to Friday 25 March 2022. Closed all day and all night.



The closure is for the Awatea Place Wastewater Pump Station Project. Work involves installing new wastewater pipes and manholes in the road.



Awatea Place residents have been contacted about temporary access, which will be available via Parkers Road, with temporary parking provided within Nelson Airport Land. Hunter Civil will be in touch with those affected to provide further details around the parking arrangements ahead of the closure.

Parkers Road will be available to residents only, either side of the closure. Those residents within the closure area will be provided with access most of the time. The contractor will keep residents informed of any access restrictions as the work progresses. Pedestrians will be diverted around the works.



All major work that requires the road to be closed are planned to be completed before Christmas. Some work will be required in the New Year (up to 25 March 2021). Wherever possible, the closure will be reduced to limit disruption. This application is based on conservative timings using the current construction programme.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 25 August 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.