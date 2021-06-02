Temporary Road Closure - Bridge Street UPDATED

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Higgins to temporarily close the below road to ordinary traffic between the dates listed below:

Bridge Street – between Milton Street and Tasman Street



Date and time of postponed closure: Wednesday 2 June – Thursday 3 June 2021. Closed between 7:00am – 5:00pm. The road will be opened overnight.

Wet Weather Date: Friday 4 June 2021. Closed between 7:00am – 5:00pm.



The closure is for road surface repairs.



Vehicle and resident access will be available when safe and will be directed by the contractor.



If unforeseen circumstances occur and the work cannot proceed on this date, updates will be provided via Shape Nelson https://shape.nelson.govt.nz/resealing-nelsons-roads



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.