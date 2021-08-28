Temporary Road Closure - Church Street

Nelson City Council is proposing to temporarily close the below road to ordinary traffic for the date listed below:

Church Street



Date and time of scheduled closure: Saturday 28 August 2021, Closed between 1.00pm 12.00am



This is in collaboration with the 4 Lanes Festival and a proposed Youth Lane for people under 18 years of age.



The road will be closed and vehicle access will be unavailable during this time.



To understand how this closure could impact businesses, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 2 June 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.