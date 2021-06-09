Temporary Road Closure - Cleveland Terrace

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Nelson Marlborough Traffic Management to temporarily close the below road to ordinary traffic on the dates listed below:

Cleveland Terrace – between Manuka Street and Mayroyd Terrace



Date and time of scheduled closure: Wednesday 9 June 2021. Closed between 9:30am – 2:30pm.

Wet Weather Date: Thursday 10 June 2021. Closed between 9:30am – 2:30pm.



The closure is for tree maintenance and transporting items into 42a Cleveland Terrace.



Vehicle access will be available when safe and will be directed by the contractor.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Friday 4 June 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.