Temporary Road Closure - Douglas Road

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Higgins to temporarily close the following road to ordinary traffic on the dates listed below:

Douglas Road



Date and time of scheduled closure: Monday 19 July to Friday 20 August 2021. Closed all day and all night.



The closure is for a footpath renewal.



Resident access will be available when safe and will be directed by the contractor. There will be a temporary footpath in place.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 14 July 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.