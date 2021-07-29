Temporary Road Closure - Enner Glynn Road

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Higgins to temporarily close the following road to ordinary traffic on the dates listed below:

Enner Glynn Road – between The Ridgeway and Newman Drive



Date and time of scheduled closures: Thursday 29 July to Friday 30 July 2021. Closed between 7:00am – 5:00pm



Wet Weather Date: Monday 2 August to Wednesday 4 August 2021. Closed between 7:00am – 5:00pm.



The closure is for levelling of the road before resealing.



Resident access (including the Play Centre) will be available when safe, and directed by the contractor. There may be delays for those within the closure area.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 28 July 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.