Temporary Road Closure - Fullford Drive

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Nelson Marlborough Traffic Management to temporarily close the following road to ordinary traffic on the dates listed below:

Fullford Drive – between Childs Way and Hill Street North



Date and time of scheduled closures: Tuesday 13 July to Wednesday 14 July 2021. Closed between 7:00am – 6:00pm



Wet Weather Date: Wednesday 15 July 2021. Closed between 7:00am – 6:00pm



The closure is for trenching across the road for a sewer connection.



Resident access will be unavailable at this time, except in an Emergency situation.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Monday 12 July 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.