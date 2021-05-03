Temporary Road Closure - Hastings Street

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Nelmac to temporarily close the below road to ordinary traffic:

Hastings Street – between Pioneer Crescent and 18 Hastings Street



Date and time of scheduled closure: Monday 3 May 2021 – Wednesday 5 May 2021. Closed between 7:00am – 5:00pm.



Wet Weather Date: Thursday 6 May – Friday 7 May 2021. Closed between 7:00am – 5:00pm.



The closure is for testing in the road for tree roots.



Resident/Business vehicle access will be available when safe and directed by the contractor.



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.