Temporary Road Closure - Innovative Streets Project Phase 2

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Higgins to temporarily close the below road to ordinary traffic:

Tipahi Street – between Motueka Street and Tukuka Street



Date and time of scheduled one-day closure: Wednesday 23 June – Friday 25 June 2021. Closed between 9:00am - 3:00pm.



The road will be closed for three hours on one of the above dates and access will be unavailable during this time.



This closure is for the installation of safety improvements relating to Phase 2 of the Innovating Streets Project.



To help us understand how this closure could impact residents, we would like to receive your feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 16 June 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing: Attention: Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email: enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



Further information about the ‘Innovating Streets’ project can be found on Shape.Nelson.govt.nz



The decision on whether the roads will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website: www.nelson.govt.nz.