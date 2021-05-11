Temporary Road Closure - Locking Street UPDATE

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Higgins to temporarily close the below road to ordinary traffic between the dates listed below:

Locking Street – between number 88 Kawai Street and Wellington Street



Date and time of updated closure: Tuesday 11 May – Thursday 13 May 2021. Closed between 9:00am – 3:00pm.



The closure is for the installation of new speed cushions, signs, line marking and maintenance.



The road will be closed and access will be unavailable during this time except for in emergency situations.



If unforeseen circumstances occur and the work cannot proceed on this date, updates will be provided via Shape Nelson https://shape.nelson.govt.nz/resealing-nelsons-roads



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.