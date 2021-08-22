Temporary Road Closure - Main Road Stoke (Saxton Field End)

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Downer to temporarily close the following road to ordinary traffic for a three-night period, between the dates listed below:

Main Road Stoke (Saxton Field end)



Date and time when the three-night closure may occur: Sunday 22 August to Sunday 29 August 2021. Closed between 7:00pm – 6:00am



The closure is for the installation of sheet piles (to stabilise the construction site) for the Saxton Creek Upgrade Project – Stage 4.



The actual closure dates will be confirmed once weather forecasts are known. The contractor will advertise the selected dates on their electronic Variable Message Signs (VMS) situated along Main Road Stoke.



Access to Elms Street will be provided from the Saxton Road Roundabout. Alliance will have access from Salisbury Road Roundabout. All businesses will be able to access their property by at least one route. No through traffic will be permitted within the closure area.



To understand how this closure could impact businesses, we welcome feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 18 August 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Businesses will also be informed via a letter drop.