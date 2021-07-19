Temporary Road Closure - Martin Street

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Asphalt and General to temporarily close the following road to ordinary traffic on the dates listed below:

Martin Street – between Point Road and Rainer Street



Date and time of scheduled closures: Monday 19 July 2021. Closed between 7:00am – 4:00pm and Tuesday 20 July 2021. Closed between 7:00am – 4:00pm



Wet Weather Date: Wednesday 21 July 2021. Closed between 7:00am – 4:00pm.



The closure is for a new stormwater feed to be connected to the existing network.



Resident access will be available when safe and will be directed by the contractor.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 14 July 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.