Temporary Road Closure - Matangi Street

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Higgins to temporarily close the following roads to ordinary traffic on the dates listed below:

Matangi Street



Date and time of scheduled closure: Thursday 26 August to Friday 17 September 2021. Closed all day and all night.



Wet Weather Date: Monday 20 September to Friday 24 September 2021. Closed all day and all night.



The closure is for footpath and driveway entrance renewal.



Resident access will be available as directed by the contractor. There may be delays at times. Residents will be able to park on the roadside when works are not in progress in that vicinity. Recycling and rubbish bins will be collected as normal.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Tuesday 24 August 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.