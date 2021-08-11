Temporary Road Closure - Mayroyd Terrace

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Nelmac to temporarily close the following road to ordinary traffic on the dates listed below:

Mayroyd Terrace



Date and time of scheduled closures: Thursday 12 August 2021. Closed between 7:30am – 5:00pm



Wet Weather Date: Friday 13 August 2021. Closed between 7:30am – 5:00pm.



The closure is required to relocate water meter boxes.



Resident access will be available when safe and will be directed by the contractor.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 11 August 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its cooperation and patience while work is carried out.