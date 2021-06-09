Temporary Road Closure - Melrose Terrace

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Nelmac to temporarily close the below road to ordinary traffic between the dates listed below:

Melrose Terrace



Date and time of scheduled closure: Wednesday 9 June – Friday 25 June 2021. Closed between 7:30am – 5:00pm.

The road will be closed daily on week days and opened on the weekends.



The closure is for the installation of a new water main.



Resident only access will be available when safe and will be directed by the contractor.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 2 June 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.