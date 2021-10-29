Proposed
29 Oct 2021 — 30 Oct 2021
Temporary Road Closure - Nelson Arts Festival 2021
Proposed Road Closures – Nelson Arts Festival 2021
Nelson City Council proposes to temporarily close the roads listed below for the Nelson Arts Festival – Mask Parade and Carnival 2021:
9am Friday 29 October until 3am Saturday 30 October:
- Hardy Street from Park Street to Hope Street
- Morrison Street including Morrison Square
2pm until 7pm Friday 29 October:
- Part closure of Montgomery Square Carpark
- Entrance to Montgomery Square Car Park from Bridge Street and Hardy Street
2pm Friday 29 October until 3am Saturday 30 October:
- Trafalgar Street from Bank Lane to Hardy Street
- Park Street
- Hardy Street from Church Street to Park Street and from Hope Street to
- Collingwood Street
- Hope Street
4pm until 7pm Friday 29 October:
- Church Street
- Hardy Street from Montgomery Square Carpark to Church Street
- 4pm Friday 29 October until 3am Saturday 30 October:
- Trafalgar Square
- Selwyn Place from Trafalgar Square to Sussex Street
Wet weather day for the event is Friday 5 November 2021.
To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 2 June 2021.
Feedback can be sent:
In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson
By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz
The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.
Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.