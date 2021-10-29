Temporary Road Closure - Nelson Arts Festival 2021

Proposed Road Closures – Nelson Arts Festival 2021

Nelson City Council proposes to temporarily close the roads listed below for the Nelson Arts Festival – Mask Parade and Carnival 2021:

9am Friday 29 October until 3am Saturday 30 October:

Hardy Street from Park Street to Hope Street

from Park Street to Hope Street Morrison Street including Morrison Square

2pm until 7pm Friday 29 October:

Part closure of Montgomery Square Carpark

Entrance to Montgomery Square Car Park from Bridge Street and Hardy Street

2pm Friday 29 October until 3am Saturday 30 October:

Trafalgar Street from Bank Lane to Hardy Street

from Bank Lane to Hardy Street Park Street

Hardy Street from Church Street to Park Street and from Hope Street to

from Church Street to Park Street and from Hope Street to Collingwood Street

Hope Street

4pm until 7pm Friday 29 October: