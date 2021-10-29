Nelson is currently at COVID-19 Alert Level 1. Learn more.

Proposed
29 Oct 2021 — 30 Oct 2021

Temporary Road Closure - Nelson Arts Festival 2021

Nelson City Council proposes to temporarily close the roads listed below for the Nelson Arts Festival – Mask Parade and Carnival 2021:

9am Friday 29 October until 3am Saturday 30 October:

  • Hardy Street from Park Street to Hope Street
  • Morrison Street including Morrison Square

2pm until 7pm Friday 29 October:

  • Part closure of Montgomery Square Carpark
  • Entrance to Montgomery Square Car Park from Bridge Street and Hardy Street

2pm Friday 29 October until 3am Saturday 30 October:

  • Trafalgar Street from Bank Lane to Hardy Street
  • Park Street
  • Hardy Street from Church Street to Park Street and from Hope Street to
  • Collingwood Street
  • Hope Street

4pm until 7pm Friday 29 October:

  • Church Street
  • Hardy Street from Montgomery Square Carpark to Church Street

  • 4pm Friday 29 October until 3am Saturday 30 October:
  • Trafalgar Square
  • Selwyn Place from Trafalgar Square to Sussex Street

    Wet weather day for the event is Friday 5 November 2021.

    To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 2 June 2021.

    Feedback can be sent:
    In writing -   Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson
    By email -    enquiry@ncc.govt.nz

    The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.

    Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.