Temporary Road Closure - New Years Eve Celebrations 2022

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Youth and Community Works to temporarily close the following road to ordinary traffic between the dates listed below:

Trafalgar Square – between Church Street and Trafalgar Square East

Date and time of scheduled closure: 5:00 am Friday 31 December 2021 to 12:00 pm Saturday 1 January 2022.

This is for the annual Nelson New Year’s Eve Event.



The road will be closed and access will be unavailable during this time.

To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 14 July 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.