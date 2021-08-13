Temporary Road Closure - Poynters Crescent

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Nelmac to temporarily close the following road to ordinary traffic on the dates listed below:

Poynters Crescent



Date and time of scheduled closures: Friday 13 August 2021. Closed between 8:30am – 4:30pm



Wet Weather Date: Monday 16 August 2021. Closed between 8:30am – 4:30pm



The closure is for the removal of dangerous trees.



Resident access will be available when safe and will be directed by the contractor. Depending on where the crew are working at any particular time, access to your property may vary from Rocks Road or Albert Road. Residents who need to get in and out will be able to discuss specific access details with crews onsite.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 11 August 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.