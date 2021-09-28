Temporary Road Closure - Queens Road

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Nelmac to temporarily close the following road to ordinary traffic on the dates listed below:

Queens Road – between number 106 and number 160



Date and time of scheduled closure: Tuesday 28 September to Wednesday 29 September 2021. Closed between 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.



The closure is for repairs to a faulty power circuit that is located outside number 116 Queens Road.



Residence access will be available when safe and will be directed by the contractor.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 22 September 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.