Temporary Road Closure - Seymour Avenue

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Fulton Hogan to temporarily close the below road to ordinary traffic between the dates listed below:

Seymour Avenue



Date and time of scheduled closure: Monday 21 June – Friday 25 June 2021. Closed between 7:00am – 5:30pm.



Wet Weather Date: Monday 28 June – Friday 2 July 2021. Closed between 7:00am – 5:30pm.



The closure is for installing speed humps.



Resident access will be available when safe and will be directed by the contractor.

Detours will be in place for other traffic. A pedestrian detour to Scotland Street will be in place via the Bronte Street Walkway.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 16 June 2021.



If unforeseen circumstances occur and the work cannot proceed on this date, updates will be provided via Shape Nelson https://shape.nelson.govt.nz/resealing-nelsons-roads



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.