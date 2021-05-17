Temporary Road Closure - St Johns Street

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Asphalt & General to temporarily close the below road to ordinary traffic between the dates listed below:

St John Street – between Collingwood Street and the Collingwood Centre building exit.



Date and time of scheduled closure: Monday 17 May - Friday 28 May 2021. Closed between 6:00am – 6:00pm. The road will be opened overnight.



The closure is for building maintenance.



Vehicle access will be available through Harley Street.



If unforeseen circumstances occur and the work cannot proceed on this date, updates will be provided via Shape Nelson https://shape.nelson.govt.nz/resealing-nelsons-roads



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.