Temporary Road Closure - Tennyson Crescent

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Higgins to temporarily close the following road to ordinary traffic on the dates listed below:

Tennyson Crescent – between number 2 and number 62



Date and time of scheduled closures: Monday 23 August to Wednesday 25 August 2021. Closed between 7:00am – 6:00pm



The closure is for underground drilling.



Resident access will be available when safe and will be directed by the contractor.



Pedestrians will be diverted around works.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Friday 20 August 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.