Temporary Road Closure - Tosswill Road
This is an update to the notice previously sent in December regarding a proposal to temporarily close Tosswill Road to traffic.
This project is now ready for construction and Council’s contractor plans to start the work in May. The road closure has been approved and times are detailed below.
The closure is to allow for the construction of a new stormwater pipe and replacement of an ageing sewer pipe under the road. These changes will make sure all the pipes under this section of road are in good condition and will require less maintenance and repairs in future.
Road Closure Details:
Tosswill Road – from number 32 to number 41
There will be two stages of work:
Stage One – Stormwater pipe
Stage Two – Stormwater pipe, sewer pipe and inlet structure
Date and time of closures:
Stage One – number 32 to Tosswill/Chamberlain Roundabout
6am Monday 17 May to 6pm Friday 11 June
Stage Two - Tosswill/Chamberlain Roundabout to number 41
6am Monday 14 June to 6pm Tuesday 27 July
Note: There will also be a period of stop/go as work progresses through the roundabout.
There will be no vehicle access through the work site during the above times, ordinary traffic will be detoured. Access will be provided for residents outside of working hours and during the day when it is safe to do so, which may result in delays. The contractor will liaise with residents living within the worksite and manage access to driveways with them.
Pedestrian traffic past the work site will be kept open during both stages of work, but people may have to wait until it is safe for them to walk through.
Updated information will continue to be posted on our project page:
https://shape.nelson.govt.nz/tosswill-road-stormwater-upgrade