Temporary Road Closure - Tosswill Road

This is an update to the notice previously sent in December regarding a proposal to temporarily close Tosswill Road to traffic.

This project is now ready for construction and Council’s contractor plans to start the work in May. The road closure has been approved and times are detailed below.



The closure is to allow for the construction of a new stormwater pipe and replacement of an ageing sewer pipe under the road. These changes will make sure all the pipes under this section of road are in good condition and will require less maintenance and repairs in future.



Road Closure Details: