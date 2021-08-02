Temporary Road Closure - Wellington Street

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Higgins to temporarily close the following road to ordinary traffic on the dates listed below:

Wellington Street – between number 35 to number 48



Date and time of scheduled closures: Monday 2 August to Friday 13 August 2021. Closed all day and all night



Wet Weather Date: Thursday 9 September to Monday 13 September 2021. Closed all day and all night



The closure is for the repair of the footpath boardwalk. Wooden slats need to be replaced. A temporary footpath will be provided along the road during this time.



Where possible, the road will be open in one direction afterhours. The contractor would confirm the direction of travel in a follow-up letter drop should this closure be approved. If unable to open one lane, the road will remain closed all day and all night whilst structural work is undertaken to the boardwalk. In this event, residents will be required to gain access from either Konini Street or Rutherford Street depending on which side of the closure you live.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 28 July 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.