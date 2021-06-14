Temporary Road Closure - Innovative Streets Project Phase 2

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Higgins to temporarily close the below road to ordinary traffic:

Tipahi Street – between Tukuka Street and Kawai Street South

Kawai Street South – between Tipahi Street and Boundary Road

Boundary Road – between Kawai Street South and Waimea Road



Date and time of scheduled closure: Monday 14 June – Friday 2 July 2021. Closed between 7:00am - 6:00pm.



The road will be closed and access will be unavailable on the Tipahi Street corner (see map below). Work is planned for Tipahi Street, Kawai Street South and Boundary Road also.



Resident vehicle access will be available when safe and will be directed by the contractor.



This closure is for installing the safety measures relating to Phase 2 of the Innovating Streets Project.



To help us understand how this closure could impact residents, we would like to receive your feedback on this proposal by Thursday 10 June 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing: Attention: Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email: enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



Further information about the ‘Innovating Streets’ project can be found on Shape.Nelson.govt.nz



The decision on whether the roads will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website: www.nelson.govt.nz.