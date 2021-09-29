Temporary Road Closures - Koromiko Ave

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Delta Utility Services to temporarily close the following road to ordinary traffic on the dates listed below:

Koromiko Ave



Date and time of scheduled closure: Wednesday 29 September 2021. Closed between 8:30am – 4:30pm



Wet Weather Date: Thursday 30 September 2021. Closed between 8:30am – 4:30pm



The closure is for a scheduled annual powerline maintenance.



Resident access will be available when safe and will be directed by the contractor.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Monday 27 September 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.