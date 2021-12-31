Temporary Road Closures - Nelson City Centre - New Year's Eve Event Road Closures 2022

Nelson City Council is proposing to temporarily close the following roads to ordinary traffic for the dates listed below.

Bridge Street between Trafalgar Street – Collingwood Street

Hardy Street between Church Street – Collingwood Street, including Hope Street and Morrison Street Intersections

Trafalgar Street between Bridge Street – Hardy Street

Park Street

Alma Street

Buxton Carpark

Date and time of scheduled closure:

Friday 31 December 2021 – Saturday 1 January 2022, Closed from 8:00 pm – 1:00 am



This is for the safety of the public in Nelson’s Central City on New Year’s Eve.



The road will be closed and access will be unavailable during this time.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 28 July 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.



Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.