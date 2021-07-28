Temporary Road Clsoure - Brook Street and Sugar Loaf Place

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Nelson Marlborough Traffic Management to temporarily close the following road to ordinary traffic between the dates listed below:

Brook Street (between number 321 and number 385) and Sugar Loaf Place



Date and time of scheduled closure: Wednesday 28 July – Friday 30 July 2021. Closed between 9:00am – 3:00pm.



Wet Weather Date: Monday 2 August – Wednesday 4 August 2021. Closed between 9:00am – 3:00pm.



The closure is for the felling of dangerous trees on the roadside.



The road will be open on the hour, every hour (e.g. 10:00 am, 11:00 am etc), to allow traffic through when safe and directed by the contractor. The road will be closed to all traffic (except for emergency vehicles) between those times.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 7 July 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz

The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.

Nelson City Council thanks the public for its patience and understanding.