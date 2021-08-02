Temporary Road Closure - Milton Street

Nelson City Council has received a proposal from Higgins to temporarily close the following road to ordinary traffic on the dates listed below:

Milton Street – between number 114 and number 134



Date and time of scheduled closures: Monday 2 August to Wednesday 29 September 2021. Closed all day and all night



Wet Weather Date: Monday 27 September to Friday 8 October 2021. Closed all day and all night



There will be three stages of work:

Stage 1 - Monday 2 August to Friday 13 August 2021

Details: Milton Street closed between Cambria Street and Barnaby Way. Resident access only (when safe to do so during working hours), resident access only after hours.



Stage 2 – Monday 16 August to Sunday 29 August 2021 – (these dates are subject to change depending on the progress of stage 1).

Details: Milton Street will become one way (southbound only) between Cambria Street and The Sprig and Fern, as footpath is renewed and kerb installed along western side of Milton Street.



Stage 3 – Monday 30 August to Wednesday 29 September 2021 – (these dates are subject to change depending on the progress of stages 1 & 2).

Details: Milton Street closed between Cambria Street and The Sprig and Fern, as footpath is resurfaced and stormwater pipes installed across Milton Street. Resident access only (when safe to do so during working hours), resident access only after hours.



The closure is for the installation of stormwater pipework, kerbing and footpath replacement.



Resident access will be available when safe to do so (for those residents within the closure area).



No parking will be permitted within the work area during working hours. Resident parking may be available outside of working hours (where possible).



Rubbish and recycling bins will need to be placed outside the closure (during stages 1 and 3), and on the eastern side of Milton Street during stage 2, for those residents within the extent of the closures.



To understand how this closure could impact residents, we would welcome feedback on this proposal by Wednesday 28 July 2021.



Feedback can be sent:

In writing - Attention Gillian Dancey, Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson

By email - enquiry@ncc.govt.nz



The decision on whether the road will be closed will be advertised on the Council's website, www.nelson.govt.nz. Residents will also be informed via a letterbox drop.