Nelson is currently at COVID-19 Alert Level 1. Learn more.

Council Controlled Organisations

CCOs are organisations for which a local authority controls 50% or more of the voting rights, or rights to appoint 50% or more of the directors/trustees. They are set up to deliver public benefit for the city in a financially prudent manner. The current CCOs are:

  • Nelson Regional Development Agency
  • Bishop Suter Trust
  • Tasman Bays Heritage Trust (joint CCO with Tasman District Council)
  • City of Nelson Civic Trust
  • Nelson Municipal Band Trust

Council Controlled Trading Organisations (CCTOs)

CCTOs are CCOs that operate a trading undertaking for the purpose of making a profit and they deliver agreed strategic outcomes for the city. The current CCTOs are:

  • Nelmac Ltd
  • Nelson Airport Ltd (joint CCTO with Tasman District Council)

Council Organisations

COs are organisations for which a local authority controls any proportion of the voting rights, or rights to appoint directors/trustees. The current CO is:

  • Nelson Centre of Musical Arts