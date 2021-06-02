CCOs are organisations for which a local authority controls 50% or more of the voting rights, or rights to appoint 50% or more of the directors/trustees. They are set up to deliver public benefit for the city in a financially prudent manner. The current CCOs are:

Nelson Regional Development Agency

Bishop Suter Trust

Tasman Bays Heritage Trust (joint CCO with Tasman District Council)

City of Nelson Civic Trust

Nelson Municipal Band Trust

Council Controlled Trading Organisations (CCTOs)

CCTOs are CCOs that operate a trading undertaking for the purpose of making a profit and they deliver agreed strategic outcomes for the city. The current CCTOs are:

Nelmac Ltd

Nelson Airport Ltd (joint CCTO with Tasman District Council)

Council Organisations

COs are organisations for which a local authority controls any proportion of the voting rights, or rights to appoint directors/trustees. The current CO is: