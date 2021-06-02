Council Controlled Organisations
CCOs are organisations for which a local authority controls 50% or more of the voting rights, or rights to appoint 50% or more of the directors/trustees. They are set up to deliver public benefit for the city in a financially prudent manner. The current CCOs are:
- Nelson Regional Development Agency
- Bishop Suter Trust
- Tasman Bays Heritage Trust (joint CCO with Tasman District Council)
- City of Nelson Civic Trust
- Nelson Municipal Band Trust
Council Controlled Trading Organisations (CCTOs)
CCTOs are CCOs that operate a trading undertaking for the purpose of making a profit and they deliver agreed strategic outcomes for the city. The current CCTOs are:
- Nelmac Ltd
- Nelson Airport Ltd (joint CCTO with Tasman District Council)
Council Organisations
COs are organisations for which a local authority controls any proportion of the voting rights, or rights to appoint directors/trustees. The current CO is:
- Nelson Centre of Musical Arts