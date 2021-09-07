Nelson is at COVID-19 Alert Level 2. Learn about our services during this time.
Compliance Strategy 2020

The Strategy was approved by Council on 22 Oct 2020 and took effect on 1 Nov 2020. It covers Council’s approach to compliance, monitoring and enforcement activities.

The purpose of this compliance strategy is to:

  • provide a strategic approach to monitoring and enforcement
  • encourage a high level of compliance
  • provide guidance to ensure monitoring and enforcement duties are consistently applied by Council staff or contractors
  • provide a process to monitor and review the effectiveness of the compliance strategy
  • be consistent with the Regional Sector Strategic Compliance Framework 2019-2024
  • be consistent with the Ministry for the Environment’s Best Practice Guidelines for Compliance, Monitoring and Enforcement under the Resource Management Act 1991.

Compliance Strategy 2020 (712KB PDF)