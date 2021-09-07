Compliance Strategy 2020
The Strategy was approved by Council on 22 Oct 2020 and took effect on 1 Nov 2020. It covers Council’s approach to compliance, monitoring and enforcement activities.
The purpose of this compliance strategy is to:
- provide a strategic approach to monitoring and enforcement
- encourage a high level of compliance
- provide guidance to ensure monitoring and enforcement duties are consistently applied by Council staff or contractors
- provide a process to monitor and review the effectiveness of the compliance strategy
- be consistent with the Regional Sector Strategic Compliance Framework 2019-2024
- be consistent with the Ministry for the Environment’s Best Practice Guidelines for Compliance, Monitoring and Enforcement under the Resource Management Act 1991.