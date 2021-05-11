Letters were recently sent out to affected landowners regarding information Council holds on slope instability.

We will be holding two public information drop-in sessions which will include a brief presentation by the engineering geologists who prepared the report and Council planning staff who will be there to answer any questions. These will be held:

7-9pm Wednesday 19 May 7-9pm, Trafalgar Pavilion, Trafalgar Park Lane; or

7-9pm Thursday 20 May, St Stephens Church, 61 Tahunanui Drive

You can register for one of these sessions using the form below.