Saturday 28th August, 3-9pm

A late-winter festival in the central city hosting a range of fun and free family-friendly entertainment celebrating community, culture, hospitality and art.

First held in 2019, the Festival encourages people to wander four key areas: Kirby Lane with a Noodle Market; Fiddle Lane with visual arts plus performances by Middle Eastern and Indian street bands; Old Bank Lane features story-telling by Birdlife Productions, giant games and Fusion Circus fun by Community Art Works; and the fourth ‘lane’ of Morrison Square hosts a vibrant Latin Quarter with dancing, live music on stage and food from Argentina, Colombia and Brazil.

Throughout the lanes are roving street performers, while part of Buxton Square will host Sturgeons Fun Fair complete with Ferris wheel, and a variety stage featuring Nelson Intermediate Kapa Haka, Nelson Jazz Club, Coppermine Junction bluegrass band, Footloose Ceilidh band and theatre numbers by Nelson Musical Theatre.

NEW: YOUTH LANE

An additional laneway will run in conjunction with Nelson’s 4 Lanes Festival this year in the form of a Youth Lane, being developed by a team of youth from various colleges.

Specifically for teenagers aged 14+, different zones in the central city’s Church Street will be set up to support live youth bands, art projections, learning new skills such as audio system techniques, giant games, a chill-out zone and a skateboard competition, while nearby cafes and restaurants will offer the option of enjoying a meal in town.

Full programme details to come.