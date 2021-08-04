Use your mobile phone camera to help us monitor the erosion and recovery of Nelson's coastline by taking part in this crowd-sourced community science project.

CoastSnap is a global citizen science project to capture our changing coastlines. No matter where you are in the world, if you have a smartphone and an interest in the coast, we welcome you to participate!

Council has partnered with CoastSnap to install a specially designed phone cradle at five coastal locations in Nelson (Monaco, Tahunanui, Kinzett Terrace, the Boulder Bank, and Cable Bay). By placing your phone in the cradle, taking a photograph of the view and then sharing it using either the CoastSnap app, or via email (coastsnap@ncc.govt.nz), you will become part of an international science experiment, which will help scientists monitor sea level rise and coastal erosion.

Learn more at shape.nelson.govt.nz/coastsnap

