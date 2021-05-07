Nelson’s non-profit community groups can now apply for a grant to support their work for up to three years from Nelson City Council’s Community Investment Fund.

This year, the fund has $240,000 available for three-year strategic grants to support non-profit community organisations to deliver programmes and activities with a social development focus and that contribute to Council’s community outcomes. Grants of up to $30,000 a year for three years are available.

Organisations applying for the grants must have a focus on supporting and empowering our community, and in particular prioritises projects that address:

Social isolation or loneliness

Reducing housing vulnerability and addressing social issues for those at risk of homelessness or those living in substandard housing

Improving access to work and learning opportunities, in particular those adversely affected by COVID-19, and

Reducing the impact of poverty, which can amplify other social issues.

Refer to the Community Investment Fund Guidelines (196KB PDF) for more information.

Applications for the first round of Community Investment Fund grants for 2021/22 will open 27 April 2021 and close on 31 May 2021. Read the media release.

Apply Now