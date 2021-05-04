The following application has been received on 3 May 2021 for an alcohol licence. Objections may be made within 15 working days of the publication of this notice.

Public Notice of Application for an On-licence

Section 101, Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012

Over Easy Limited has made application to the District Licensing Committee at Nelson for the issue of an on-licence in respect of the premises situated at 278 Hardy Street, Nelson known as Urban Oyster Bar and Eatery.



The general nature of the business to be conducted under the licence is that of a restaurant.

The days on which and the hours during which alcohol is intended to be sold under the licence are

Monday to Sunday 10.00am to 2.00am (inside)

Monday to Sunday 10.00am to 11.00pm (outside)

The application may be inspected during ordinary office hours at the office of the Nelson District Licensing Committee, Council offices, 110 Trafalgar Street, Nelson.

Any person who is entitled to object and who wishes to object to the issue of the licence may, not later than 15 working days after the date of the publication of this notice, file a notice in writing of the objection with the Secretary of the District Licensing Committee at Nelson City Council, PO Box 645, Nelson, 7040.

No objection to the issue of a licence may be made in relation to a matter other than a matter specified in section 105(1) of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012.

Objection to an Application for an Alcohol Licence

Objection period closes 25/05/21

