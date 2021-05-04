Repair cafes are community events which match people with broken household items with skilled volunteers or specialists who like fixing things.

Repair cafes are all about changing the way household items are viewed as throw-away when they get broken or stop working. By fixing these items we get not only to reduce consumerism but also we all build valuable skills as we learn how to fix them, making us all part of a circular economy which focuses on reuse rather than dispose.

Other organisations have started running these cafes, and local Repair Café events will be promoted below. Nelson City Council also has contestable waste minimisation grants which could be used by groups wanting to set up this type of activity. The NZ Repair Café organisation will also be running webinars on how to set up Repair Cafes later in the year.

Fix It Saturday Pop-up Repair Café

Saturday 29 May, Habitat for Humanity, Tahunanui Drive – 10am-1pm FREE

Fix-it Saturday is a one-off event to introduce more people to the Repair Café culture. Nelson residents will be able to bring household items for minor repairs – examples include:

Bicycles

Electrical repairs (large appliances, microwaves and electric blankets are not accepted)

Small furniture or miscellaneous household items

Toys

Clothing

One item will be accepted per household, although if it’s not too busy, additional items may be repaired. It will be at the discretion of the Repair Café and the volunteers as to whether an item is suitable for repair, and you’ll be encouraged to observe and engage so that you can pick up new skills too.

Whilst you’re waiting for your repair, it’s also a great opportunity to browse the extensive ReStore shop and grab a coffee at their café.

If you’d like to know more, contact Rethinkwaste@ncc.govt.nz