This grant trial has now ended. Updates on new grant programmes will posted on this page.

If you have an idea for a waste minimisation initiative, Nelson City Council would like to hear from you.

Council is trialling different types of funding to help our community to avoid or reduce solid waste (waste which could go to landfill) through community-led projects. Round Three of our trial opens on Monday 19 April and closes on Friday 14 May with up to $14,000 available ($10,000 for this round plus $4,000 rolled over from Round One). The maximum grant size for this round is $2,000 (minimum grant size $500).

Waste Management and Minimisation Plan has more information about Council and solid waste.

In Round Two five projects were successful in securing a grant. These included the Nelson Farmers Market (case study for moving away from plastic packaging), the Nelson Tasman Climate Forum waste group (building local repair café capacity), and in a similar vein, St Stephens Church (Silver Service Repair Café), Waste No More (resources to make their Wash Against Waste trailer suitable for use at larger events) and the Chia Sisters for a new project providing a mobile refillery for drinks for use by local beverage companies at Nelson events and markets.

For Round Three, whilst preference may be given to those organisations who take a match fund approach through demonstrating that they are also contributing to the project (eg, through volunteer hours, donations, etc), the funding criteria are as follows:

Projects should:

Focus on the avoidance or reduction of waste (rethink, reduce, reuse: waste hierarchy)

Lead to measurable waste reduction outcomes

Provide longer term benefits which will reach a wider number of people

Take place within Nelson or be for the benefit of Nelson residents

Be from a legal entity or under the umbrella of a legal entity

Use the funds within 12 months of receiving the grant.

Examples of ideas we might support include repair cafes, waste audits in the workplace, workshops and education programmes, materials and equipment, project implementation costs or feasibility studies. For more information on this, as well as the full criteria, who can apply, and all other information please read the applicant guidelines. (279KB PDF)

Please note that waste minimisation at events is not included in this scheme – find out more about support available for event organisers.

Contact rethinkwaste@ncc.govt.nz if you have further questions.