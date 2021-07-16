What's happening

Central Government is reviewing how to improve the regulation and supply of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater (the three waters) in New Zealand.

What it could mean for Nelson

The Three Waters reform programme has the potential to significantly change the way critical water infrastructure and services are delivered in our city.

What's next

Councillors agreed to participate in the initial stage of the programme. This gives us a seat at the table, together with Government and neighbouring Councils, to explore the local impacts of the Three Waters Services proposal.

As part of the reforms, Council completed a comprehensive request for information (RFI). A copy of Council's RFI will be available shortly.

For the latest information, you can visit the threewaters.govt.nz or the Department of Internal Affairs webpage.