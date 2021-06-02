Aerial spraying of agrichemicals is a permitted activity under the Nelson Air Quality Plan and Nelson Resource Management Plan. Permitted activities can be undertaken without a resource consent, provided they comply with the standards at all times.

The permitted activity standards relating to aerial spraying of agrichemicals include:

restrictions on the method and timing of spraying to avoid spray drift onto other properties, and

restrictions on the method and timing of spraying to avoid the chemicals entering into streams and rivers, and

standards for managing the use of hazardous substances, and

compliance with the mandatory requirements of the New Zealand Standard for Management of Agrichemicals.

If the agrichemicals were to enter into water or breach any other permitted activity standard this would need resource consent.

Council’s role is to monitor and enforce the permitted activity standards. If the person or company undertaking the spraying cannot comply with the permitted activity standards for aerial spraying (at any point during the process) they are required to apply for a resource consent. Council processes these resource consents according to the requirements of the Resource Management Act (RMA).

The person or company undertaking the spraying can apply for a Certificate of Compliance under s.139 of the RMA. A Certificate of Compliance is optional, and they do not need to apply for one. However, regardless they are obliged to comply with the permitted activity standards

Council may take enforcement action should they not comply with the permitted activity standards.

Council has received notification that Tasman Pine Forest Limited (TPFL) plan to undertake aerial spraying of agrichemicals as a permitted activity in their Hira Forest block at 45 Sharlands Road. This block borders the end of Teal Valley Road. TPFL have advised Council that at this time they do not intend to apply for a Certificate of Compliance.

Please contact Tasman Pine, the company undertaking the aerial spraying, if you would like details of how the aerial spraying will be managed.

This page will be updated if it is determined that a resource consent is required.