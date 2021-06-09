Waste from construction and demolition (C&D) forms a significant part of the waste going to York Valley Landfill, and also represents a loss of valuable resources which could be reused.

In addition to this, greenhouse gas emissions from building, operating and removing buildings means that New Zealand’s built environment is responsible for around 20% of the country’s carbon footprint.

Reducing building waste and it’s associated emissions is important not only here in Nelson to reduce how much waste goes to our landfill, but also in terms of supporting a circular economy where we make the best use of resources and design to reuse, and also our responsibility to meet climate change targets both locally and nationally.

Council is considering how to enable the reduction of building waste in a range of areas:

The recent deconstruction of the old Mediterranean Warehouse in Nelson – more information is here on how this project was delivered (link to powerpoint)

Developing resources and activities to support the building sector

Upcoming trial to divert plaster board and timber from new construction sites direct to secondary markets where they can be reused rather than thrown away.

To learn more about this area, here are some useful resources:

Introduction to deconstruction (link to Tonkin and Taylor resource)

Increasingly buildings are being designed to Green Star standards – read more about this here through the New Zealand Green Building Council: https://www.nzgbc.org.nz/green-star

BRANZ (the Building Research Association of New Zealand) has an extensive range of resources, including for deconstruction: www.branz.co.nz/sustainable-building/reducing-building-waste/planning/planning-deconstruction/

Additional resources are available through the Zero Waste Network (supported by Auckland Council). These include short and accessible video clips:

Deconstruction is easy: https://youtu.be/5FYRTwkhprM

Uses for materials: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISQMqzI_CE8

Things need to change: https://youtu.be/1x_dYtA4Q2Y

The Zero Waste Network have made an open access Construction & Deconstruction resource pack which includes draft health & safety management plans, job safety assessment, safe work method statement, c&d recovery and sales amongst other resources:

https://padlet.com/ZWNAotearoa/canddpack

If you are looking for more information or have a case study to share, please contact rethinkwaste@ncc.govt.nz .