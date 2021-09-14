This year’s Conservation Week Te Wiki Tiaki Ao Tūroa (4-12 September) encourages New Zealanders to whakanuia te taiao (celebrate nature). Initiatives like Project Mahitahi ensure there will continue to be green spaces all around Aotearoa New Zealand for Kiwis to unwind and connect with nature in.

Project Mahitahi builds on work that iwi, landowners, and communities in the Nelson Whakatū area have been doing for many years to restore the mauri (or life force) of the Maitai/Mahitahi catchment. Over the next five years, Project Mahitahi will provide local employment opportunities for 54 people, who will plant around 125,000 plants (including taonga species), restore 1.3 hectares of wetlands, and carry out pest plant control throughout the whole catchment.

This vital project is a collaborative effort between Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua, Ngāti Koata Trust, Te Ātiawa Manawhenua Ki Te Tau Ihu Trust and Nelson City Council, with $3.7 million in support from Ministry for the Environment and Department of Conservation’s Jobs for Nature funding.