Forty percent of New Zealand homes are damp and mouldy.

The NZ Green Building Council is a not-for-profit with a vision of healthy warm homes for New Zealand. Working with the sector, a free online tool was created where people can check if their house is healthy and warm. There is no need to register or pay.

Visit www.homefit.org.nz, answer some questions on the house (for example, depth of insulation, if it has extractor fans) to receive an impartial report on how to improve. The checks and advice is independent and robust and aligns with the healthy homes standard.

