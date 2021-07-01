Refuse collection service
Rubbish collection is operated on a 'user pays' system provided by commercial operators.
Two companies offer a rubbish bag collection service; both are user-pays systems. Please contact them directly for all information, including collection days.
Nelmac Nelson
2 Bullen Street, Tahunanui, Nelson
Tel: 03 546 0910
Email: service@nelmac.co.nz
Web: www.bettabins.co.nz
Can Plan
23 Forests Road
Stoke
Nelson 7011
Phone: 547 0642
www.canplan.co.nz
Bags from Nelmac are available for purchase from the Council office in Trafalgar Street or you can contact both companies directly for details on where else bags can be purchased. Both will accept bags (at no extra charge) if you miss your collection. For Can Plan customers, drop it off at the Forests Road depot. For Nelmac customers, drop it off at the Pascoe Street Transfer Station.
General refuse wheelie bin collections
The companies listed below offer a range of bin collection services. Please contact them directly to find out what they offer:
EnviroWaste Services Limited
42 Quarantine Road
Tahunanui
Nelson 7011
Phone: 547 3389
0800 240 120
Urgent after hours: 027 449 1247
www.envirowaste.co.nz
Nelmac Limited
2 Bullen Street
Tahunanui
Nelson 7010
Phone: 546 0910
www.nelmac.co.nz
Waste Management
36 Venice Place
Nelson 7010
Phone: 548 1166
www.wastemanagement.co.nz
For missed bags/collections, please refer directly to the service provider.
Kerbside recycling
Kerbside recycling is easy and will save you money. Learn more in our recycling section.