Rubbish collection is operated on a 'user pays' system provided by commercial operators.

Two companies offer a rubbish bag collection service; both are user-pays systems. Please contact them directly for all information, including collection days.

Nelmac Nelson

2 Bullen Street, Tahunanui, Nelson

Tel: 03 546 0910

Email: service@nelmac.co.nz

Web: www.bettabins.co.nz

Can Plan

23 Forests Road

Stoke

Nelson 7011

Phone: 547 0642

www.canplan.co.nz

Bags from Nelmac are available for purchase from the Council office in Trafalgar Street or you can contact both companies directly for details on where else bags can be purchased. Both will accept bags (at no extra charge) if you miss your collection. For Can Plan customers, drop it off at the Forests Road depot. For Nelmac customers, drop it off at the Pascoe Street Transfer Station.

General refuse wheelie bin collections

The companies listed below offer a range of bin collection services. Please contact them directly to find out what they offer:

EnviroWaste Services Limited

42 Quarantine Road

Tahunanui

Nelson 7011

Phone: 547 3389

0800 240 120

Urgent after hours: 027 449 1247

www.envirowaste.co.nz

Waste Management

36 Venice Place

Nelson 7010

Phone: 548 1166

www.wastemanagement.co.nz

For missed bags/collections, please refer directly to the service provider.

Kerbside recycling

Kerbside recycling is easy and will save you money. Learn more in our recycling section.